400 international  exhibitors attend precision engineering and manufacturing exhibition in HCM City

HCM CITY — The annual International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Exhibition (MTA Vietnam 2025) opened in HCM City on Wednesday, showcasing cutting-edge manufacturing technologies from around the world.

It has attracted 429 exhibitors from 21 countries and territoriess, including 12 pavilions representing mainland China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan (China), and Thailand.

It expects to receive over 16,000 visitors.

Running from July 2 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, the expo features automation, cutting tools, machinery, testing tech, welding, software and industrial services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said: “Việt Nam’s manufacturing sector is undergoing a historic transformation driven by digitalisation, green growth, localisation and global supply chain shifts.”

He noted that from the very beginning, MTA Vietnam has carried the mission of being more than just an exhibition. “Our goal is to serve as a strategic platform that empowers businesses through technology, knowledge, and collaboration.”

This year’s event features a series of content programmes in partnership with the Vietnam Automation Association, VINATEST, the Vietnam Federation of Mechanical Engineering Associations, and Italian Manufacturing Technologies Vietnam.

The programme includes seminars on critical topics such as AI in manufacturing, digital transformation, precision metrology, and clean energy adoption.

Wong added: “For the first time we are also hosting the International Conference on the Semiconductor Industry, bringing together global experts and policymakers to discuss Việt Namm’s role in the evolving semiconductor landscape. We believe this will spark valuable dialogue and opportunities for the future of Vietnam’s tech development.”

Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, highlighted the importance of industry-specific events like MTA Vietnam.

“Amid a transformative wave across the industrial sector from digital transformation and automation to supply chain development and sustainable production, MTA Vietnam plays a vital role in connecting technologies, experts, and businesses.”

As part of the exhibition, the department and relevant partners will organise the Sourcing Fair for Supporting Industries with Buyers 2025 on July 4, a programme that directly connects foreign-invested manufacturers with Vietnamese suppliers.

Ngọc said: “The programme brings together 20 FDI enterprises seeking domestic sourcing partners. Through this initiative, we aim to expand supply chain connections, promote localisation, and create meaningful collaboration opportunities, especially for small- and medium-sized Vietnamese enterprises.”

Mitsutoshi Okabe, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization in HCM City, noted that JETRO is proud to host the Japan Pavilion at MTA Vietnam 2025 for the first time in six years.

The pavilion features 16 Japanese SMEs with advanced technologies in metal processing, cutting tools, software, and others.

Okabe said: “Japan has been actively promoting digital transformation to optimise production management and increase productivity. Similarly, the Vietnamese government has been advancing its National Digital Transformation Programme, launched in 2020, with implementation planned through 2025 and a vision to 2030.”

He hoped the exhibition would “foster new business opportunities and contribute to the continued development of both Japan and Việt Nam”.

Nguyễn Quân, chairman of the Vietnam Automation Association and a former Minister of Science and Technology, cited data from the General Statistics Office showing Việt Nam’s Industrial Production Index rose by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 year-on-year, the highest in five years.

Manufacturing and processing, the main engine of industrial growth, posted an impressive 10.1 per cent increase, he said.

“To maintain this growth momentum in an increasingly competitive global landscape, Vietnamese businesses must accelerate technology investment, embrace digital transformation, and strengthen integration into global production networks. — VNS