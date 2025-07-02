Vietjet launches new Hà Nội–Chengdu route

HÀ NỘI — In celebration of the bustling summer travel season, Vietjet has expanded its international flight network with the launch of a new direct route connecting Hà Nội to Chengdu, China.

This new route marks a robust expansion of Vietjet's flight network in China, with flights operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight from Hà Nội departs at 9.10pm and arrives in Chengdu at 12.15am the following day (local time). The return flight departs from Chengdu at 1.15am (local time) and lands in Hà Nội at 2.25am on the same day.

Following Vietjet’s routes connecting HCM City with Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Xi’an, as well as Hà Nội with Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, the Hà Nội-Chengdu route provides more opportunities to explore cultural values, visit heritage sites, and facilitate business trips between Việt Nam and China.

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, is famous not only for its breathtaking natural beauty but also as the homeland of the panda, China’s national treasure, and the world heritage site Jiuzhaigou Valley. It is also an attractive destination for tourists to enjoy unique cuisine and explore the ancient cultural heritage of the world’s most populous country.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội, with its rich cultural heritage and ancient architecture, remains an ideal destination for history lovers and those who wish to savour its distinctive cuisine. — VNS