CP Việt Nam did not violate food safety regulations: report

HÀ NỘI — A police investigation has ruled that a livestock company did not violate food safety regulations after images showing poor quality meat circulated on social media.

CP Livestock JSC (CP Việt Nam) on Wednesday issued a press release on the investigation by the Cần Thơ City Police, confirming that the company did not violate food safety regulations.

In response to information circulating on social networks showing poor quality pork and chicken, central and local management authorities launched a comprehensive investigation .

According to CP Việt Nam’s press release, after the investigation, verification and collection of all evidence related to the content of the denunciation, police issued a notice revealing results of handling information about crime No. 10922/TB-CSKT dated June 29, 2025, concluding that CP Việt Nam had not violated food safety regulations as stated in Clause 2, Article 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to CP Việt Nam, this is the result of a thorough, independent and objective investigation by a specialised investigation agency, which is similar to the inspections by inter-sectoral agencies. Therefore, it once again proved the transparency, seriousness and rule of law in all production and business activities of the company.

CP Việt Nam said detailed information will be officially announced by management authorities at the future press conference.

On May 30, 2025, a social media user with account ‘Jonny Lieu’, who claimed to be an employee at a local food store in Sóc Trăng, posted on Facebook images showing poor quality pork and chicken, and allegations about quality issues related to CP Việt Nam. The post went viral and caused public concern, with more than 171,000 reactions and over 156,000 shares at the time of writing. — BIZHUB/VNS