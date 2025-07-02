HanoiPrintPack 2025 positions Việt Nam as a regional hub for smart, sustainable printing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s growing role in the region’s printing and packaging value chain is on full display at HanoiPrintPack 2025, which officially opened on July 2 at the International Centre for Exhibition in Hà Nội.

Marking its 12th edition, the four-day event has drawn in over 150 booths from 11 countries and regions, covering 3,500 square metres of exhibition space and showcasing the most advanced technologies in printing and packaging machinery.

Organised by VINEXAD and Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam and supported by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade along with several national and international industry associations, HanoiPrintPack 2025 is not just a trade fair. It is a strategic platform linking domestic enterprises with global innovation and investment.

In his welcome remarks, Director of Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam Spencer Lin emphasised the exhibition’s importance in a rapidly transforming industry.

"This year, we are filling the show grounds with smart automation, new materials and the latest solutions in our field," he noted, highlighting Hà Nội’s growing appeal as an industrial hub due to improving infrastructure and strong international interest.

From major players in printing machinery like Fujifilm and Konica Minolta to packaging solutions by Anhui Innovo Bochen and Jeremiah, the event presents a full spectrum of smart, sustainable technologies.

Live demonstrations and in-depth interactions between exhibitors and attendees are central features, offering businesses a direct window into the future of the industry.

Việt Nam’s printing and packaging industries are on an upward trajectory, underpinned by strong domestic demand, digital transformation and sustainable development imperatives.

According to forecasts presented at the event, the printing sector is expected to grow by 14.4 per cent through 2028, up from 12.5 per cent in recent years. In parallel, Việt Nam’s packaging exports surpassed US$2 billion in 2024 and are increasing at an annual rate of 10-12 per cent.

This momentum reflects broader national goals to enhance industrial competitiveness and position Việt Nam as a key supplier in the global supply chain, especially as investors seek alternatives to more saturated markets.

The sector’s embrace of green manufacturing practices and circular economy principles has been widely acknowledged by industry stakeholders.

A key feature of HanoiPrintPack 2025 is a two-day seminar programme focused on smart production and the sustainable transition. Topics range from integrating AI and IoT in packaging lines to zero-emissions production methods.

These sessions provide not only technological insights but also address policy frameworks and investment opportunities for businesses looking to scale up. — BIZHUB/VNS