Miss Business World 2025 to honour global women entrepreneurs

CALIFORNIA — The Miss Business World 2025 competition is set to culminate this October in California, USA, celebrating the leadership, innovation, and social contributions of outstanding women entrepreneurs from around the globe.

The competition is open to women aged 20 to 55, both Vietnamese and international.

More than a conventional beauty pageant, it serves as a platform to highlight the strategic vision and humanistic values of women in business, reflecting the rising global recognition of female leadership.

Held under the theme “Business & World”, Miss Business World 2025 aims to connect influential women from diverse national and professional backgrounds, showcasing not only their business acumen but also their compassion, resilience and cultural identity.

Đặng Gia Bena, president of Miss Business World, said this is not just a competition; it is a global celebration of women who lead with purpose.

With its diverse population, open-minded culture, and dynamic energy, California is truly a golden land where dreams are nurtured, she said.

“Hosting Miss Business World here is not only symbolic – it is an invitation for exceptional women to step into the world spotlight, where intelligence, talent, and compassion radiate far beyond borders,” she said.

Contestants will participate in various rounds including online preliminaries, semi-finals, talent showcases, and community engagement programmes.

Among these is the signature charity initiative “Creating Livelihoods – Spreading Love”, which underscores the pageant’s commitment to social responsibility.

Winners are expected not only to shine on stage but also to serve as ambassadors for sustainable development, cultural preservation, and humanitarian values.

The competition provides a rare opportunity for women to redefine success, combining professional achievement with community impact.

It seeks to foster a global network of compassionate, visionary women who will drive positive change in business and beyond.

The event is organised by a trio of influential figures in Vietnamese arts and media.

Đặng Gia Bena, known for her role in empowering business women through pageantry, leads the initiative. She is joined by singer-composer Ngọc Sơn, Chairman of Topstar Media & Entertainment, who is responsible for international communications, and popular pop singer Thanh Thảo, or “The Music Doll”, who will chair the judging panel in the US.

Contact Information:

+1 (253) 281-1651 | +1 (360) 919-6961

3818 Steinerberg St SE, Lacey, WA 98503, US

173 Nguyễn Văn Linh Street, Phước Ninh Ward, Đà Nẵng city, Việt Nam

Scan the QR code on the poster for full details

Miss Business World honours the courage of women in business and the beauty of the compassionate heart, for a prosperous and humane global sisterhood. — VNS