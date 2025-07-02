Tax authority requires e-invoices to reflect new administrative areas

HÀ NỘI — The tax authority will officially update the registered addresses of organisations, enterprises and business households in line with the new list of administrative areas, synchronised with the two-tier local government model.

The tax management system will transition from 20 regional tax branches to 34 provincial and centrally governed municipal tax offices and 350 grassroots tax units.

According to an official dispatch issued by the regional tax offices on June 30, the tax authority has completed the review, standardisation and update of address information in its database.

As a result, from July, when enterprises issue electronic invoices, the displayed address will reflect the updated details recorded by the tax office.

The tax sector emphasised that this adjustment does not require taxpayers to change the information on their business registration certificates. In cases where the address on the e-invoice differs from that on the business registration certificate, taxpayers may present the tax authority’s official notice as justification to clients or relevant agencies.

Should organisations or individuals wish to update the address on their business registration certificates, they must follow the procedures prescribed by the business registration authority.

Importantly, Regional Tax Office I (covering Hà Nội and Hoà Bình) confirmed that tax authorities do not request enterprises or business households to provide personal ID cards or business licences to update addresses. Any request to collect personal information via phone calls, emails or text messages is fraudulent.

The tax sector strongly advises taxpayers to exercise utmost vigilance against scams and impersonation of tax officials aiming to appropriate assets or seek personal gain. All official notifications will be sent via the electronic tax transaction account, the eTaxmobile application, or the registered email address. — BIZHUB/VNS