Guest chef stuns diners with the best of Peruvian gastronomy

October 26, 2023 - 14:33
HÀ NỘI — Guest chef José María Murga Brescia is presenting the best Peruvian dishes during a culinary event dedicated to this South American country’s gastronomy.

Guest chef José María Murga Brescia. — Photo courtesy of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Taking place at the Sheraton Hanoi Hotel's Oven D'or restaurant from October 26 to 29, the event has been organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Peru in Việt Nam, aiming to bring diversity in culinary experiences to diners.

Peruvian cuisine is known for its diverse flavours, rich history, and unique fusion of culinary traditions. From the coastal seafood delicacies to the hearty Andean stews, it offers something to satisfy every palate.

Lomo Saltado – the traditional stir-fried beef with rice. — Photo courtesy of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Chef Brescia, with almost 20 years of experience and having worked in different countries, is renowned for his skillful blending of regional flavours and Peruvian culinary style.

After successfully introducing Peruvian flavours to local connoisseurs in HCM City last year, chef Brescia is now showcasing his culinary talent in Hà Nội.

With the goal of making a lasting impression on the capital’s residents, he said he wants to leave a special mark in their hearts by introducing his authentic dishes from the Andes and the Pacific Coast region.

The five-day event will be filled with vibrant Latin music and refreshing Pisco Sour cocktail – the “national cocktail of Peru”. The best of southern Peruvian specialties such as refreshing appetizers Solterito Quinoa Salad and Causa salad, alongside other quintessential dishes Ceviche, smoked duck quinoa risotto, and  Lomo Saltado – the traditional stir-fried beef with rice.

The dessert ‘Suspiro Limeña’ or 'Sigh of a Lima Lady'. — Photo courtesy of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Diners can also sample unique offerings such as Pulpo al Olivo or smoked swordfish ham – a hearty favourite on Peru's traditional dining table and a must-try when visiting this enchanting country.

The feast also features delicious desserts of Peruvian cuisine, including sweet potato donuts, anise-scented pumpkin Picarones, and ‘Suspiro Limeña’ or 'Sigh of a Lima Lady' – the name was given for its softness and sweetness, similar to the sigh of a woman.

In addition, diners will have the chance to enjoy Peruvian specialty coffee from the coffee-growing regions of Amazonas, Cajamarca, Junín, Pasco, Puno and Ucayali.

The themed buffet celebrating Peruvian gastronomy is available for lunch and dinner. Dial (+84) 243 719 9000 for more details. — VNS


 

 

 

