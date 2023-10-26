Hà Nội’s Phú Xuyên District to celebrate its traditional crafts

HÀ NỘI A festival promoting traditional crafts of Hà Nội’s Phú Xuyên District will take place at Phú Xuyên Stadium from October 26-29.

The event will feature 220 exhibition booths displaying local craft products and specialties, as well as specialties from other nearby localities. There will also be a culinary section introducing the unique dishes of Phú Xuyên District.

The craft village festival will kick off with a craft ancestor worshipping ceremony involving a procession with participants from the five communes - Phú Túc, Chuyên Mỹ, Phú Yên, Phượng Dực and Vân Từ.

On this occasion, Phú Yên Leather Craft Village will be granted the recognition of the City People's Committee as a tourist destination and the district’s E-commerce platform will be officially launched.

Phú Xuyên artisans will showcase their skills in creating craft products like tò he (traditional Vietnamese toy figurines), bamboo, rattan, or mother-of-pearl inlaid items.

Festival-goers will be treated with performances of local intangible cultural heritages like trù or chèo singing of Nam Tiến and Trí Trung Communes respectively, invited to join traditional games like tug-of-war or pot-breaking, as well as taken on tours exploring local craft villages.

Another highlight of the much-anticipated event is an auction of miniatures of Hà Nội’s symbols such as Khuê Văn Các (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) or the One-Pillar Pagoda, and the miniature tea cabinet crafted by Phú Xuyên artisans.

The 4th annual festival promoting Phú Xuyên District's traditional crafts will conclude with a ceremony honouring and awarding outstanding artisans having made significant contributions to the development of craft villages in the district.

According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Phú Xuyên District Lê Văn Bính, these activities aim to express gratitude to local craft ancestors and artisans; promote the culture, achievements, and potential of the craft; and attract domestic and foreign investors and tourists.

Phú Xuyên District, 40km from Hà Nội's centre, is often called the land of crafts with many of them having a long history such as Chuyên Mỹ mother-of-pearl inlaying, Đại Nghiệp fine art carpentry, and Phú Túc knitting.

All the 154 villages and residential areas in the district have their own crafts, of which 43 have been recognised by the city and have strong footholds in the hearts of consumers both at home and abroad. VNS