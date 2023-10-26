Miss Peru takes crown of Miss Grand International 2023 in Việt Nam

HCM CITY – Luciana Fuster from Peru outshone contestants from 68 different nations to clinch the title of Miss Grand International 2023. The Vietnamese contender, Lê Hoàng Phương, was awarded the position of 4th runner-up.

Ni Ni Lin Eain from Myanmar clinched the position of first runner-up, while the Colombian contestant Maria Alejandra López secured the second runner-up spot, and Stephanie Marie Miranda, representing Miss Grand USA, was declared the third runner-up.

At 24 years of age, Luciana Fuster from Peru is renowned as a model, singer, and reporter in her home country.

Boasting substantial experience in the entertainment sector and impressive staging abilities, Luciana previously secured victory in the Miss Teen Pageant International 2016. She is a prominent influencer, with a following of 4.5 million across her social media platforms.

Presently, the Peruvian titleholder is pursuing a major in communication and marketing.

The Vietnamese contestant, 27-year-old Lê Hoàng Phương from Khánh Hòa, garnered immense support and attention from countless individuals nationwide.

With an extensive background in the arts, Phương currently holds the positions of Founder and CEO at an architectural construction firm.

She is also a model and interior designer.

Commencing on October 3 in Việt Nam, Miss Grand International 2023 saw participation from contestants spanning 69 countries, who embarked on a memorable journey traversing from north to south across a multitude of provinces and cities, including Hà Nội, Hạ Long, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Hội An, and HCM City.

The grand finale of Miss Grand World 2023 took place at Phú Thọ Gymnasium in HCM City on the evening of October 25, with all 69 contestants in attendance.

The panel of judges meticulously selected the top 20, followed by the top 10, top five, and ultimately, the highest-ranking contestants through rounds of swimsuit, evening gown, and interview competitions.

Several additional awards were bestowed upon the contestants. The Best Swimsuit Contestant accolade was secured by the representative from the Dominican Republic.

The Best National Costume category saw three winners, with the awards going to the contestants from Japan, Nigeria, and Việt Nam.

Miss Grand Myanmar was honoured with both the Country's Power of the Year and Most Popular Beauty titles, determined through votes cast on social media platforms.

The Best Singing Voice distinction was awarded to Miss Grand Ghana, while the Russian contestant was celebrated with the Best Evening Gown accolade.

During the presentation round, the top 10 finalists adorned themselves in áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress), delivering speeches focused on eradicating war and violence and championing peace and unity among nations worldwide.

Subsequently, the top five contestants from Peru, Colombia, the US, Myanmar, and Việt Nam responded to a question regarding the resolution of conflict in the current Middle East.

Following her victory, Luciana will dedicate two years to promotional activities associated with the contest, advocating for peace.

Miss Grand International 2024 will be hosted by Myanmar.

Founded in 2013, Miss Grand International stands as one of the globe's premier beauty contests, with a mission centred around addressing humanitarian issues and propagating peace.

Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên made history as the first Vietnamese contestant to win the title of Miss Grand International in 2021. — VNS