A glimpse of autumn in Hà Nội

|The rays of autumn sunlight slant through the trees onto the road in the early morning. VNS Photos Trương Vị
Well-known for its thousand-year history and for being the capital of Việt Nam, Hà Nội holds its own unique charm and looks romantic in autumn.
Autumn is celebrated as the most picturesque season in Hà Nội, with nice weather making it perfect for wandering the streets by motorbike enjoying romantic moments, viewing the city's sights through coffee shops or savouring delicious local food like snails and young green rice.
|Young green rice - the sweet taste of Hà Nội autumn.
|Young woman takes a photo by Phan Đình Phùng Street.
The old quarter, with its historic French architecture, has always been a location for both Hanoians and travellers seeking captivating photo opportunities. Phan Đình Phùng Street has become a symbol of autumn in Hà Nội and is known as one of the most romantic streets of the capital.
As autumn comes, the old trees along the road begin to lose their leaves, covering the road with beautiful falling yellow leaves.
|A mother takes her daughter's photo among tall grass along Ngọc Thụy Dyke, Long Biên District.
This poetic scene attracts many young Hà Nội women as well as photographers to come to capture beautiful moments. There are often colourful flower peddler bikes. This makes the autumn atmosphere more vivid than ever. Many people consider autumn the best time to visit and enjoy Hà Nội. VNS
|Cyclo drivers on Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street waiting for foreign tourists to take around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, viewing and enjoying nice weather in Hà Nội autumn.