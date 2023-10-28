Hà Nội áo dài tourism festival kicks off, showcasing cultural splendor

HÀ NỘI The festival promoting the elegant beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) and Hà Nội's tourism, was officially launched in the pedestrian area of Hoàn Kiếm (Sword) Lake.

The opening ceremony of the Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival took place last night with the theme "Exploring the Beauty of Hà Nội." Featuring songs, dances, and performances that reflect the cultural and spiritual values of Hà Nội and Vietnam as a whole, the ceremony conveyed a message of love for the áo dài, as well as the responsibility to preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of the nation.

Notably, festival-goers were treated to a feast of vibrant colours, courtesy of collections of áo dài in various colours and styles tailored by renowned designers and fashion brands from around the country, such as Viết Bảo, Quang Hòa, Cao Minh Tiến, Ngọc Hân, OZ Design House, and La Sen Vũ.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, Vũ Thu Hà, affirmed that the Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival will become an annual tradition.

"This cultural event aims to preserve and develop traditional cultural values, to explore and honour the distinct beauty of Vietnamese culture through the traditional áo dài, which is a symbol of Vietnamese women. It serves as a wellspring of creative inspiration for the younger generation, nurturing a sense of cultural heritage, ethnic pride, and love for the homeland.

"As a unique and alluring form of tourism, the Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival sets a new direction and contributes to positioning Việt Nam's tourism, particularly Hà Nội, as a beloved and top destination for domestic and international travelers, establishing itself as a 'Top World Tourism Destination City,'" she added.

In addition to the remarkable opening ceremony, a variety of cultural activities will take place during Hà Nội's eagerly anticipated autumn festival, celebrating the significance and beauty of the traditional dress.

Today, the musical program "Sắc Màu Hà Nội" will feature songs about Hà Nội, combined with artistic lighting and performances showcasing traditional and modern áo dài designs by various fashion designers.

The Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival 2023 will include exhibition spaces introducing archived photos, áo dài designs from popular brands across the country, and tourism products.

This year's event's most distinctive feature is the "áo dài street," named "Dạo Bước Hồ Gươm" (Strolling around Sword Lake), which will recreate a cultural and historical space featuring symbols of the capital's thousand-year history, including models of craft villages, the West Lake lotus, the One Pillar Pagoda, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and the Quan Chưởng Gate.

Notably, over 600 women from various families in Hà Nội will wear áo dài, while another 100 individuals in traditional five-flap long dresses will participate in a grand artistic performance and parade organized by the Hà Nội City Women's Union, scheduled for October 28-29.

Additional activities include a seminar on the orientation and development of áo dài in the community and its connection to tourism, the musical programme "Nhịp Phố" (Street Rhythm), áo dài dance performances, and áo dài flashmob dances.

Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival 2023 lasts until tomorrow. VNS