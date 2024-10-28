Hà Nội envisaged to be northern hub for tourism growth

HÀ NỘI – The capital city of Hà Nội is envisaged to become the nation’s tourism growth pole in the north under the tourism system planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 recently announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Accordingly, Hà Nội is the gateway and a centre to transfer visitors to the Red River Delta localities and the northern mountainous region. Meanwhile, HCM City is seen as the growth pole in the south and Đà Nẵng city, in the central region.

The planning highlights the construction and formation of eight tourism development areas to channel resources, tap the investment efficacy to the fullest extent, and promote the benefits and values of tourism, including the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng – Quảng Ninh – Ninh Bình tourism development driving zone established on the basis of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng – Quảng Ninh economic corridor.

Tourism is eyed to become an economic spearhead that accounts for a lion share in the GDP structure and creates a driving force to develop other sectors.

Việt Nam targets to serve 25-28 million foreign tourist arrivals and 130 million domestic holidaymakers in 2025.

The figures are expected to increase to 35 million foreigners and 160 million domestic visitors by 2030.

Under a cultural and sports facilities network planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045, Việt Nam targets to develop a network of modern, harmonious, and unique national cultural and sports facilities to preserve and promote the values of the nation’s cultural traits while developing the cultural industry and sports economy.

Cultural and sports centres will be set up in major urban areas such as Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Vinh, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Quy Nhơn, Buôn Ma Thuột, HCM City, and Cần Thơ. – VNA/VNS