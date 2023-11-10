VN Int’l Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2023 opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday night with the collection “Tơ Sóng” (Silk Wave) by Hà Nội-based Vũ Việt Hà.

The collection, inspired by the image of a droplet falling into water and creating a ripple, consists of 40 designs for both women and men made of traditional Vietnamese silks.

It features unique items by combining white strips together to create shirts or dresses. They are also dyed with colours made of natural materials.

It also includes áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) in silk and decorated with Vietnamese flowers such as lotus.

Hà, who is known for creating áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) with Vietnamese natural materials, said he wanted to write a story of sustainable fashion through his signature designs and spread his message of “green life” to the community.

At the AVIFW Fall/Winter in Hà Nội last November, Hà introduced designs inspired by the Mông people’s fabrics and costumes for his collection “Ký gửi người Mông vào tương lai” (To the Mông in the Future).

He used the Mông people’s linen fabric and traditional patterns as well as their sewing and embroidery techniques to create modern dresses and clothes.

Hà also closed the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2023 with a collection named “Nước Đầu Nguồn” (The Upstream Water). It consisted of áo dài, evening gowns, and formal and casual wear for men and women with patterns inspired by thuỷ ba (waves) motifs from Vietnamese costumes in the 19th century.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2023 features Vietnamese and international fashion designers and brands such as Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano and Dutch-Vietnamese designer Xuan-Thu Nguyen, who will showcase their new designs using sustainable and environmentally friendly fabrics and materials.

The event also highlights young designers such as Phan Đăng Hoàng, Phạm Trần Thu Hằng, and Nguyễn Thanh Danh, winner of Fashion Design Icon at FashUP 2022, a competition for fashion and beauty content creators.

Hoàng introduced his collection “Sculpture” on the opening night.

The collection combines Eastern inspiration with Western culture to celebrate the courage, freedom, and passion of female sculptor Điềm Phụng Thị (1920-2002), who is among the great talents of the Larousse Dictionary of Twentieth Century Art.

It was featured at his debut digital show on the Milan Fashion Week official website in September.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, President of the Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW), said at opening ceremony that: “Việt Nam International Fashion Week is not only an event to introduce new collections but also an aspiration for bringing Vietnamese fashion onto the world fashion map.”

She added, “With the theme of Shaping the Future, we continue the journey of sustainable fashion by using Vietnamese materials to make our future. This season will also see works from new designers, particularly ones from Generation Z, who will be the ones to recreate the future of Vietnamese fashion.”

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2023 is taking place at the Quần Ngựa Sports Palace in Ba Đình District until November 11.

A contest to discover the best street style looks will be held at Vincom Nguyễn Chí Thanh in Đống Đa District during the fashion week. — VNS