Famous writer’s teen books reprinted

HCM CITY — Two books for teenagers by writer Từ Kế Tường, who was famous in the 1970s-90s, have been reprinted by the HCM City Literature Publishing House.

The books, Như Mưa Ngọt Ngào (Purple Rain) and Huyền Xưa (My Dear, Huyền), were selected from many of the writer’s books.

The works feature teen loves, hopes and dreams. Urban life and family are also highlighted.

They were published with 250,000 copies in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) before 1975, and were reprinted in Tuổi Ngọc (Teen Age), a magazine for secondary school students in the 1990s.

The magazine worked with dozens of famous writers, such as Nguyễn Thị Minh Ngọc, Lê Minh Quốc and Tôn Nữ Thu Dung, to release their books for teen readers.

Tường’s writing style is a mix of reality and romanticism. He makes his books with imagination, passion and flair.

His art also introduces the culture and lifestyle of southern people, especially Saigonese.

Tường’s books for teens are popular because the writer knows what his readers are thinking and dreaming.

“Young readers, particularly girls, will see themselves in every single page of Tường’s books,” said Trần Thanh Tú, a student of Ngô Sĩ Liên High School in Tân Bình District.

In his interview with media in HCM City, Tường said that he was involved in writing books aimed at teenagers because he “wanted to create a dreamlike world for youngsters, who believe in the best things about life and people,” he said.

Tường began his career in 1969 in Sài Gòn (former name of Hồ Chí Minh City). He has released more than 100 titles of books, mostly novels and short stories for teenagers.

His latest book is Những Bài Thơ Tình Gửi Em (Love Poems for You), a poetry collection of 80 works, released by HCM City Literature Publishing House in October.

Tường is working with leading publishers to reprint a series of Tường’s books, some of which were released before 1975 and featured teen characters. VNS