Cải lương guru stars in new show

HCM CITY - Cải lương guru Ngọc Giàu, who has been performing for 60 years, has starred in a new show staged by the private Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe of HCM City.

Giàu has played a role in Âm Dương Trận (Yin Yang Game), a play offering tuồng (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre genre that originated in the 12th century.

The play highlights patriotism and loyalty and was written by veteran artist Bạch Mai, the troupe’s founder.

Giàu has performed with her younger peers, including cải lương (reformed drama) star Bình Tinh and child actress Bella.

Giàu began her love for cải lương, a 100-year-old traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre in the South, at an early age.

When she was 12 years old, she first performed on stage singing vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), a southern genre of traditional music, in Sài Gòn (now HCM City).

She was invited to work for the Kim Chưởng Troupe, one of the region’s leading cải lương troupes, when she was 14 years old. Her strong voice and dance skills left a strong impression on audiences.

In 1960, she was a lead actress of the Thanh Minh - Thanh Nga Troupe. She played leading and supporting roles in dozens of famous historical plays, including Đời Cô Lựu (The Life of Ms Lựu) and Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Queen Mother Dương Vân Nga).

Giàu plays a key role in the development of Vietnamese theatre, as she has performed in 90 plays of tuồng and cải lương.

She won several top prizes for best theatre actress at national theatre contests and festivals in the 1960s-80s.

From 2000 until now, Giàu has performed in many drama shows, films and web dramas, attracting millions of young fans at home and abroad.

She was honoured with the title People’s Artist by the Government in 2011.

"Over the years, I have faced many challenges in my attempt to achieve success," said 78-year-old Giàu, adding that thanks to audience support, she could continue to perform her art.

By performing in the new show Âm Dương Trận, Giàu hopes her work will encourage young audiences to learn more about the traditional art of cải lương. “I hope theatre lovers will go to the theatre for my new play. I believe my fans will feel a new flavour of cải lương,” said Giàu.

The Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe has around 30 actors, mostly graduates of leading art schools in the city and neighbouring provinces, not including stage workers.

The troupe offers shows with images, sounds and music that provide young audiences with insights into their history, traditional culture and theatre.

“We are working to preserve and bring cải lương and tuồng closer to young audiences," said actress Tinh, the troupe’s head and art director. “We have never stopped developing the industry in a professional way.”

For their new shows, Tinh and her staff are working to add modern styles to cải lương and tuồng to meet the taste of young audiences.

She uses young talents such as Thái Vinh, Hoài Nhung and Phạm Huyền Trâm to play leading roles.

Giàu and Huỳnh Long actors will perform every Sunday at 144 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in Bình Thạnh District. – VNS