Home Life & Style

Geologist expresses love for hometown in new book

November 07, 2023 - 12:05
The cover of Có Một Miền Quê Yêu Thương (A Beloved Hometown) by geologist Trần Công Bổng. VNS Photo Tố Như

NGHỆ AN A book showcasing geologist Trần Công Bổng’s affection for his hometown, Vĩnh Tuy Village in Vĩnh Thành Commune, the central province of Nghệ An, has been launched by the Writers' Association Publishing House.

Vĩnh Tuy Village is known for its majestic mountains, flowing rivers and lush fields, as well as sacred temples, pagodas and shrines.

The book, entitled Có Một Miền Quê Yêu Thương (A Beloved Hometown), narrates the story of the rural region with a rich and profound cultural heritage, representing the heartfelt longing of a native son who always yearns for his birthplace.

It is a love for family members, neighbours, folk songs, poetic verses, melodious tunes, or the nostalgic and gentle sounds of the loom, the rhythmic songs echoing in the midday heat of summer.

The 480-page book includes 33 stories about the land and people of Vĩnh Tuy Village, divided into three parts - Homeland Is a Bunch of Sweet Star Fruit, The Children of the Village, and Geological Life Mile by Mile. They are connected through the author's overflowing emotions.

A Beloved Hometown constantly touches upon and immerses itself in the flow of memories that is vividly present from the first page to the last, making the book a vibrant portrayal of rural life,” commented literary critic Bùi Việt Thắng.

“It holds significant historical and cultural value and deserves to be preserved,” he added. 

Geologist Trần Công Bổng at the launch of his new book. Photo baonghean.vn

Geologist Trần Công Bổng was born in 1946 in Vĩnh Thành Village, and is now based in Vinh City in Nghệ An Province. Prior to A Beloved Hometown, he has published two literary works – Lòng Đất, Lòng Người (The Heart of the Land, The Soul of the People) and Ký Ức Yêu Thương (Memories of Love) in 2000 and 2019, respectively. VNS

 

 

 

 

 

