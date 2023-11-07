Lao ethnic folk dance recognised as ‘National Intangible Cultural Heritage’

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Folk dancing performances of Lao ethnic people living in two districts Điện Biên and Điện Biên Đông in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên have been recognised as “National Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

The title was granted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism during a ceremony held in Điện Biên last week.

With ancient origins and created and developed through labour and community communication, the art of Lao folk dance is the creative result of many generations.

According to the Điện Biên Provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the art is practiced, preserved and promoted in 16 villages in nine communes of two districts of Điện Biên and Điện Biên Đông.

Although each dance presents different contents, all of them show the aspiration for a peaceful and happy life, regardless of hardships challenges.

A unique and indispensable cultural activity of Lao people, the folk dance has been staged on significant occasions such as Lunar New Year Festival, Laos Water Festival, wedding, new house celebration, new rice celebration, and other cultural events of the community.

In the past, to preserve the dance, the Culture Department has conducted some solutions, focusing on honouring Lao ethnic artisans. Those who meet the criteria, will be awarded the Meritorious Artisan in the field of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In addition, the province has paid attention to creating opportunities for the artisans to practice and to teach the dance, promoting the heritage’s values in the community.

Every year, Điện Biên has organised several festivals, which agendas include the dance performances by Lao ethnic artisans. They also were offered chance to attend cultural and art exchange programmes with other provinces nationwide.

Not only that, dance troupes have been founded in every Lao hamlet, contributing to the preservation and promotion the unique values of folk songs and dance of their ethnic group.

At present, seven of nine hamlets in Điện Biên District, and six out of seven in Điện Biên Đông District have their own art troupe.

Photographs and objects about cultural life and about Lao dance are on display at the Điện Biên Provincial Museum.

Alongside the preservation of Lao dance, the province is also attentive to conserve the Lao ethnic festivals including Bun Huot Nam – the Water Splashing Festival, and Kin Khẩu Hó – the new rice celebration. during these festivals, folk dances have been performed by local Lao people. — VNS