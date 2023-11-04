Đà Lạt strives to become “Green Paradise” through sustainable tourism development

LÂM ĐỒNG - Striving to become a "Green Paradise" with attractions such as eco-tourism and health tourism in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia is one of the development directions for Đà Lạt’s urban planning.

In the development plans for its urban and suburban areas, Đà Lạt aims to be a high-quality tourism centre in Việt Nam as well as Southeast Asia, focusing on intelligent tourism.

In recent years, many tourists exploring Đà Lạt have found that this plateau city with vast areas under flowers and pine forests is not as they had expected.

A lack of systematic and sustainable cooperation has led to monotonous and overlapping tourism products, with limited competitiveness.

Revenue from tourism activities does not correspond to the current number of tourists.

The road and air transportation networks linking Đà Lạt and Lâm Đồng to crucial tourism destinations have seen some expansion, yet they still fall short, failing to meet the region's growing tourism demands and not fully capitalising on the potential for regional connectivity.

Furthermore, there are limited promotional and advertising initiatives targeting foreign markets, and the tourism workforce does not meet international requirements.

Moreover, there is a lack of well coordination among various departments, agencies, localities, and relevant entities involved in tourism development.

To address these challenges and position Đà Lạt as the focal point of Lâm Đồng Province, the city must take fundamental, creative, and sustainable steps.

Sustainable tourism development

First, more eco-tourism, resort, healthcare and wellness centres should be established.

It is crucial to develop high-quality and diverse tourism products, enhancing the value of tourist experiences based on the locality's potential and advantages, in line with market demands and natural landscape conservation.

Second, Đà Lạt should focus on investing in six main tourism product categories, namely luxury resorts and health tourism, eco-tourism and adventure, agricultural and rural tourism, cultural and spiritual tourism, and urban tourism and creative tourism.

Third, special priority should be given to unique tourism products and the distinctive strengths of Đà Lạt.

This is crucial to enhancing the brand highlights for Lâm Đồng Tourism, even in off-peak seasons.

Last, to achieve the goal of developing Đà Lạt into a high-quality and modern city linked with brands like the City of Love, City of Heritage, City of Creativity, and UNESCO's City of Music, effective urban management policies are necessary to balance conservation and development.

Alongside preserving the urban heritage landscape and upgrading the quality of existing tourist attractions, Đà Lạt should focus on investing in three large-scale integrated resort areas, including Tuyền Lâm Lake, Đại Ninh Lake and Đankia - Suối Vàng. - VNS