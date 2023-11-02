Ninh Bình's cultural reconstruction

Ninh Bình's is one of the Việt Nam’s most historic and beautiful locations. In days gone by it was once the country’s capital. Architects know when it comes to development, they must carefully balance modern looks and not spoil the charming character of this traditional destination.
KinoFest features a diverse selection of German films, including dramas, documentaries, comedies, fiction and thrillers. These films touch on important themes such as connections, immigration and cultural interference in contemporary life of Germany.
Autograph Collection Saigon at Vinpearl Landmark 81 is presenting a special culinary extravaganza, "Meat me at 66th, Mate", highlighting Australian meat with different cuts to experience in the buffet line starting this Thursday, November 2 at its Oriental Pearl restaurant.
Tourists to Bắc Giang can not only explore famous historical and cultural sites, and enjoy outdoor activities in nature reserves, lakes and waterfalls, but also try delicious local specialties like Lục Ngạn lychees, Yên Thế chicken and Chũ rice noodles.
Nguyễn Đăng Quân has championed a series of prestigious domestic dance competitions, including Vietnam's Got Talent in 2012 at the age of 12, So You Think You Can Dance in 2016 and Street Dance Vietnam in 2022.
It is a part of a major project on conserving and promoting the values of historical sites, towards the goal of long-term preservation of the special national relic site of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory and investment in the associated auxiliary constructions.