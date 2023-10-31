Quảng Bình Museum receives 388 valuable documents and artefacts

QUẢNG BÌNH – On October 30, Quảng Bình Provincial General Museum held a ceremony to receive and exhibit 388 documents and artefacts donated by private collectors.

Received documents and artefacts range from the Metal Ages about 3000 years ago until the twentieth century, belonging to the Đồng Sơn culture, Chăm culture, and all Việt Nam's dynasties.

Besides antiques related to Quảng Bình province and the Central regions, there are also ceramic artefacts from the Southern region, including Lái Thiêu ceramics, Biên Hòa ceramics and Bình Dương ceramics.

The collection also featured various types of ancient coins from nations throughout the world.

The two leading donators are collector Nguyễn Ngọc Ẩn with 239 artefacts and collector Nguyễn Tấn Ngọc who contributed 101 documents and artefacts.

Recognizing this contribution, the Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and the Department of Culture and Sports awarded the two collectors.

Collector Ẩn is the chairman of the UNESCO Club for researching and collecting antiques in Bình Thuận province. He has gathered more than 40,000 artefacts and antiques from various historical periods, which are displayed at his house for visitors and researchers.

Since 2014, he has organized 81 donations of over 50,000 artefacts to museums, academies and tradition galleries of provinces and cities across the country.

"Collecting antiques is my passion. Currently, I am preserving tens of thousands of antiques, many of which are valuable throughout the ages," Ẩn said

"I hope that these artefacts and antiques will be introduced to the general public and the young generation, who can witness with their own eyes the prehistoric artefacts that they have only seen before in textbooks."

"Quảng Bình Provincial General Museum will preserve and widely introduce the received antiques and documents, amplifying knowledge about the history of the nation," Mai Xuân Thành, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Quảng Bình province, said.

Documents and artefacts are on display at Quảng Bình Provincial General Museum at 30 Quang Trung Street, Đồng Hới District, Quảng Bình. – VNS