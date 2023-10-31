Try the best of Australian meat at Autograph Saigon

HCM CITY -- Autograph Collection Saigon at Vinpearl Landmark 81 is presenting a special culinary extravaganza, "Meat me at 66th, Mate", highlighting Australian meat with different cuts to experience in the buffet line starting this Thursday, November 2 at its Oriental Pearl restaurant.

Australia is famous for its premium quality beef and lamb with their tenderness and delicious taste. This Australian meat themed promotion is a great opportunity for meat lovers to experience the best of Australian meat. Whether you are enjoying a juicy grilled steak or a tender roast, Australian meat is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Some dishes to mention are flank steak, rib eye on the bone, tenderloin tartare, lamb chops, smoked brisket, and Black Angus burger.

Each cut of meat has a different flavor, giving diners an exciting culinary journey. The melt-in-your-mouth texture and rich flavor are upgraded to a new level with unique cooking styles and a selected collection of spices.

All the dishes are creatively prepared and combined with many unique herbs and ingredients by the hotel’s talented chefs.

Guests can indulge in an enchanting Australian meat theme buffet, complemented by the hotel's signature seafood selection, while enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of the city and river.

The "Meat me at 66th, Mate" dinner buffet is set to take place every Thursday to Sunday through this November.

For reservations, call 028 3971 8888 or reserve online at https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/orientalpearlrestaurantsgnak/press. VNS