Bắc Giang – one of Việt Nam’s intriguing tourism destinations

BẮC GIANG With a favourable geographical position and rich tourism resources, the northern mountainous province of Bắc Giang boasts great potential for tourism development and is becoming a new and attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Bắc Giang is geographically located near the capital city Hà Nội, airport, seaport, and an international border gate. It is connected with domestic economic and tourism hubs including Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn and Thái Nguyên; and economic and tourism centres in Southeast China such as Pingxiang and Nanning, by important road, rail and water transport routes.

The locality also has many valuable humanistic and natural tourism resources that can be exploited and developed like cultural - spiritual, historical – cultural and ecological - resort tourism.

An ancient land with a time-honoured culture, the province currently has 2,237 historical and cultural relics including 735 ranked relics, including five special national-level monuments and clusters, 93 national-level monuments, and 608 provincial-level relics.

Tourists to Bắc Giang can not only explore famous historical and cultural sites, and enjoy outdoor activities in nature reserves, lakes and waterfalls, but also indulge in delicious local specialties. Notable among them are Lục Ngạn lychees, Yên Thế chicken and Chũ rice noodles.

Tourism investment

Bắc Giang provincial authorities have been actively mobilising resources for tourism development in recent years, aiming to transform it into a new and attractive destination for tourists.

Several tourism areas and destinations in Bắc Giang City and some districts have been formed and exploited, including the Tây Yên Tử Spiritual Ecotourism Area in Sơn Động District and the Bản Ven Ecotourism Area in Yên Thế District.

There are also service facilities and hotels that meet 2-star and 3-star standards in Bắc Giang City, Việt Yên District and Lục Nam District. Community-based tourism cooperatives associated with fruit tree orchards in Lục Ngạn District have also been established.

A significant highlight of Bắc Giang tourism is the launch of the path following the footsteps of the ancestors of the Trúc Lâm Zen Sect. It encompasses various pilgrimage sites, temples and monastic complexes associated with the sect's lineage and teachings. These sites are located in scenic natural landscapes, often in mountainous regions.

Since 2021, Bắc Giang has recognised five tourism destinations, raising the number of such facilities to 13. So far, the province has welcomed 3.05 million visitors. The tourism sector has reported revenue of VNĐ1.47 trillion (US$61.71 million), creating jobs for about 2,500 labourers.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Sơn said that from now to 2025, Bắc Giang province will focus on improving tourism planning quality, and make plans to use potential tourist areas to manage and attract investment in tourism development.

The locality is actively establishing four main tourism products, namely cultural - spiritual tourism; ecotourism – leisure tourism; entertainment, sports (golf) tourism; and community-based tourism associated with fruit tree areas, traditional craft villages, agricultural products, rural areas and cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO.

The province also has actively attracted and selected potential investors to pour money into large projects, build restaurants, hotels, high-class commercial centres, cultural and sports works associated with tourism development, and promoted the one commune, one product (OCOP) programme, and other types of eco-tourism and leisure.

The province aims to attract 3 million tourists and earn VNĐ3 trillion (US$127 million) and create jobs for 6,000 labourers by 2025.

“Bắc Giang Province recognises tourism as a key economic sector that brings significant economic value and contributes to local development. Therefore, there has been attention and investment in all aspects of community-based tourism development,” said Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Đỗ Tuấn Khoa.

“Particularly, in the fields of culture, sports and tourism, we have provided recommendations to the province and given guidance to the People's Committees of districts, cities, as well as to tourism sites and the local community on specific matters."

Nguyễn Hà My, a tourist to Bản Vẹn Tourism Area in Yên Thế District, said she was impressed by the landscape and local people.

"The scenery is beautiful and charming while the people are friendly and hospitable. There are many picturesque spots for photography. When I return home, I will definitely recommend that my friends visit this place due to its exceptional natural beauty,” she added. VNS