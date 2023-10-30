VN Int’l Fashion Week Fall/Winter aims to highlight young talents

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen Vietnamese and international fashion designers and brands will showcase their new designs using sustainable and environmentally friendly fabrics and materials at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2023.

The event will take place in Hà Nội from November 8-11.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, president of the Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW), spoke at the press conference on October 26: “The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2023 in Hà Nội will continue to spread the message of “Shaping the Future” in hope of promoting sustainable fashion. Together, we can change and freshen up Vietnamese fashion day by day. Sustainable fashion is not only a trend but also the future of Vietnamese fashion.”

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2023 will highlight young designers such as Phan Đăng Hoàng, Phạm Trần Thu Hằng, and Nguyễn Thanh Danh, winner of Fashion Design Icon of FashUP 2022, a competition for fashion and beauty content creators.

Hoàng is known for his debut digital show of his new collection “Sculpture” on the Milan Fashion Week official website in September.

His collection combines Eastern inspiration with Western culture to celebrate the courage, freedom, and passion of female sculptor Điềm Phụng Thị (1920-2002), who is regarded on the list of great talents in the Larousse Dictionary of Twentieth Century Art.

Apart from emerging talents, the fashion week will attract Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano, Dutch-Vietnamese designer Xuan-Thu Nguyen, Vietnamese designers Cao Minh Tiến and Ivan Trần, and fashion brand Leisure Project from Thailand.

The event will open with the new collection “Tơ Sóng” (Silk Wave) by Hà Nội-based Vũ Việt Hà, and will close with the collection “Duyên” (Fate) by HCM City-based Adrian Anh Tuấn.

A contest to discover the best street style looks will be held at Tràng Tiền Plaza in Hoàn Kiếm District during the fashion week.

Việt Nam International Fashion Week was first held in 2014 and quickly became the leading fashion event in ASEAN. It ranks fourth in Asia after the Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai fashion weeks. — VNS