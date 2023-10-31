Điện Biên Province to complete national relics site restoration

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Điện Biên will complete the restoration of the special national relic site of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory in December.

It is a part of a major project on conserving and promoting the values of historical sites, towards the goal of long-term preservation of the special national relic site of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory and investment in the associated auxiliary constructions.

"About 65 per cent of the project has been completed," said Nguyễn Anh Đạo, director of the provincial Relic Site Management Board. "Relevant units are implementing the project simultaneously at relic sites as well as supervising construction work to ensure the quality and progress as set.

"The original design and construction shape will be maintained through the restoration."

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has invested a total of nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$800,000) in the project to repair and renovate 12 out of 45 component relic sites.

Key relic sites are being refurbished including Hill A1, the command bunker of French General De Castries, the headquarters of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, Điện Biên Phủ Victory Monument, Him Lam Resistance Centre and the Mường Thanh Bridge.

Hill A1 was the symbol on the military map of the Việt Nam People's Army. As a high point in the defensive system in the eastern hills, it had the most important position and was considered the last shield to protect the central group of Điện Biên Phủ fortresses.

The Điện Biên Phủ Campaign lasted from March to May 1954 under the command of General Võ Nguyên Giáp. The victory on May 7, 1954, led to the signing of the 1954 Geneva Accords in which France agreed to withdraw forces from its colonies in Indochina.

The former battlefield has become a major tourist attraction in Điện Biên Province.

The restoration of the historical relics aims to contribute to improving the landscape and ensuring project safety to attract tourists to visit on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory. — VNS