Street Dance Vietnam winner to compete in China

HÀ NỘI — Winner of Street Dance Vietnam and Vietnam’s Got Talent, Nguyễn Đăng Quân, will go head-to-head with many other talented dancers from around the world in the sixth season of Street Dance of China.

Quân has championed a series of prestigious domestic dance competitions, including Vietnam's Got Talent in 2012 at the age of 12, So You Think You Can Dance in 2016 and Street Dance Vietnam in 2022.

In the first season of Street Dance Vietnam , the 23-year-old impressed the judges and the audience with his choreography skills, exquisite technique, and diverse dance styles including dance sport, hip hop, popping, contemporary and much more.

Quân is the next artist from Việt Nam to take part in a reality show in China, following the recent success of artist Chi Pu in two Chinese game shows Sisters Who Make Waves and A Delicious Guess.

Quân said that he felt under pressure as the skill level of contestants had reached a new high. Additionally, they are highly creative and professional.

Despite his thorough preparation, the Vietnamese contestant does not set any specific goals.

“Instead, I strive to do my best and dance to the fullest to learn from other contestants and make the most of my new journey by gaining as much experience as possible,” he said.

One of the most famous dance competitions in China, Street Dance of China was first broadcast on Youku's online platform on February 24, 2018. The format of the programme is a street dance selection reality show, the hip-hop champions are selected through auditions, individual battles and group battles.

Each of its seasons attracts contestants from all over the world due to its meticulous production, grandeur, and the presence of influential team coaches.

The sixth season of Street Dance of China features renowned coaches – Jay Park, Ding Chengxin, and Vannessa Wu.

Its first episode has been aired on YOUKU network. — VNS