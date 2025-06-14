One stamp at a time

Stamps and currency are vivid snapshots of history. For two passionate collectors from the former Nam Định province, these artifacts are more than a hobby, they’re a way to preserve memories, deepen understanding and honour the past. From rare wartime prints to fading ration coupons, their collections trace the nation’s story in miniature, one stamp, one banknote at a time.
Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts kicked off the Cambodian Culture Week in Việt Nam 2025 in the Mekong Delta province of Bạc Liêu on June 10.
For the first time in Vietnamese cinema history, an animated feature film will be released with two distinct voiceover versions — one in the northern dialect and one in the southern — marking a bold step forward for local animation.