Home Life & Style

One stamp at a time

June 14, 2025 - 15:14
Stamps and currency are vivid snapshots of history. For two passionate collectors from the former Nam Định province, these artifacts are more than a hobby, they’re a way to preserve memories, deepen understanding and honour the past. From rare wartime prints to fading ration coupons, their collections trace the nation’s story in miniature, one stamp, one banknote at a time.

Cambodian Culture Week in Việt Nam opens

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts kicked off the Cambodian Culture Week in Việt Nam 2025 in the Mekong Delta province of Bạc Liêu on June 10.

