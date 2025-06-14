One stamp at a time

Stamps and currency are vivid snapshots of history. For two passionate collectors from the former Nam Định province, these artifacts are more than a hobby, they’re a way to preserve memories, deepen understanding and honour the past. From rare wartime prints to fading ration coupons, their collections trace the nation’s story in miniature, one stamp, one banknote at a time.