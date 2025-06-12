Phú Yên, Bình Định launch summer tourism events, call for more night flights

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The central provinces of Phú Yên and Bình Định are rolling out a series of summer tourism programmes to attract visitors and stimulate local travel demand.

As tourist numbers rise, Bình Định has proposed increasing night-time flights to accommodate passenger demand during the peak season.

Bình Định has officially requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam and Airports Corporation of Việt Nam to approve additional night flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to Phù Cát Airport. The request covers the period from June through the end of 2025. In the first five months of this year, the province recorded over 5.1 million tourist arrivals, a 13 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Flights to and from Phù Cát Airport reached 1,667, up 147 compared to last year.

To enhance its appeal, Bình Định is hosting a wide array of events under the “Summer Tourism Events 2025” campaign. Highlights include the World Fitness Supermodel Pageant (June 9–14), the Bình Định Summer Festival opening on June 13 at Nguyễn Tất Thành Square, and Bình Định Arena Night (June 11–12), which features both traditional and modern martial arts. Other events include the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhơn (June 13–15), an international amateur golf tournament (June 20–22), and the national recreational cycling festival (June 28–29).

In neighbouring Phú Yên, authorities are promoting tourism through the “Đi Phú Yên đi” (“Let’s go to Phú Yên”) campaign, which runs from June to August. Activities include an online photo contest featuring local landscapes and culture, beach sports such as football, volleyball, and pickleball, as well as water activities like jet skiing, flyboarding, and parasailing.

A light festival from July 4 to 6 at Nghinh Phong Tower Square will showcase 3D mapping performances inspired by the legend of Lạc Long Quân and Âu Cơ. The Carnival of Lights will feature costumed parades and LED kite displays along Độc Lập Street, while a Creative Festival from August 1 to 8 will offer arts-based experiences for visitors.

Authorities in both provinces hope these initiatives will position the region as a vibrant summer destination and contribute to post-pandemic tourism recovery. — VNS