Hà Nội to host two special art performances to celebrate National Day

HÀ NỘI In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2), Hà Nội will hold two special art performances honouring these historic milestones.

The first event, titled “Hà Nội – From the Historic Autumn of 1945,” will take place in the evening of August 15 at the August Revolution Square in Cửa Nam Ward.

The second one “Hà Nội – Eternal Aspiration of Việt Nam” is scheduled for August 31 at the National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh commune, and will be broadcast live on Hà Nội Radio and Television as well as digital platforms.

The August 31 programme, co-organised by the Hà Nội Party Committee, the municipal People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, will feature three chapters: “Hà Nội Date, Month, Year”, “Hà Nội Through the Eyes of the People,” and “Việt Nam - A New Day”.

The show will combine various art forms, including music, contemporary dances, theatrical scenes, documentary projections, 3D mapping, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound. It will involve renowned artists, professional performance troupes, and students from local art schools.

The performances aim to promote patriotism, revolutionary traditions, and the national development vision as Việt Nam enters a new era. They will also serve as highlights within the broader national socio-economic achievements exhibition to be held at the National Exhibition Centre.

To mark the major anniversaries of the nation, Hà Nội is coordinating with ministries and agencies to organise a series of major events, including incense and wreath-laying ceremonies on September 1, a national scientific conference on August 14, and a lacquer painting exhibition running from August 10 to September 10. VNA/VNS