HCMC City school offers cải lương training course for people of all ages

HCM CITY The HCM City Theatre and Cinematography University is offering a two-year training programme in cải lương (reformed opera) performance for the first time ever.

People of all ages can apply for selection for training in acting, theatre voice, traditional musical instruments, and make-up.

They will learn from the university’s lecturers and also veteran theatre directors such as Hải Long and Thanh Hà and cải lương stars.

The instructors will include People’s Artist Mỹ Hằng and Meritorious Artist Lê Trung Thảo of the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, one of the leading troupes in the art in Việt Nam.

Meritorious Artist Lê Nguyên Đạt, chairman of the university’s council, told local media that all lecturers were experienced artists themselves known for their performance work as well as contributions to preserving traditional arts and innovating.

The students will have the opportunity to participate in cải lương plays staged by the university or local troupes.

There will be a 70 per cent discount on tuition fees for all students.

Candidates can apply for the course at the school at 125 Cống Quỳnh Street in Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward until August 15. VNS