HCM City Drama Theatre focuses on young audiences

HCM CITY — The HCM City Drama Theatre has prepared multiple plays with a focus on young audiences.

The play The Turtle's School Bag, written and directed by Hoàng Tấn, was performed at Lương Thế Vinh Elementary School in HCM City’s District 1 on October 23, and received positive responses from the students.

The Turtle's School Bag, including various elements such as music, dance, circus acts, drama, puppetry, and stage interaction, is the 17th production by HCM City Theater aimed at young audiences.

According to the artists from HCM City Drama Theater, The Turtle's School Bag is not just an educational story conveying dreams of an effective learning environment, but the artists also aim to create a cheerful atmosphere, providing young audiences with exciting experiences.

The characters are a noteworthy aspect of the performance, with the story being narrated through the actors' highly emotional and engaging performances, making the characters endearing and relatable, especially to student audiences.

“The friendly and enthusiastic interaction between actors and the audience brings tangible effectiveness to the performance. The reception and affection from the audience motivate actors to creatively explore outstanding and humane roles," actor Phạm Hồng said.

In addition to performances at schools, HCM City Drama Theater also participates in activities to promote literary and artistic works under the theme “Studying and Following the Thoughts, Morals, and Style of Hồ Chí Minh” from November 11 to December 30.

As part of this initiative, it will present the play The Journey to Find a Portrait, directed by Hoàng Tấn, for the audience.

According to Nguyễn Anh Kiệt, director of HCM City Drama Theatre, this plan is a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Sports and the HCM City Party Committee's Popularisation and Education Committee.

"Through literary and artistic works, we contribute to building the character, morals, lifestyles, and identities of the city's residents, reinforcing the moral and cultural foundations in officials, party members, and people. The play The Journey to Find a Portrait aims to build the image of late President Hồ Chí Minh in the minds of young people," stated Kiệt.

Director Hoàng Tấn added, “Other popular award-winning literary and artistic works from the creative campaigns launched by the HCM City People's Committee and the Department of Culture and Sports will also be staged and performed to serve young audiences in the future.” — VNS