200 athletes compete at national youth, junior petanque championship

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — More than 200 young athletes from across the country are competing in the 2025 National Youth and Junior Petanque Championship, taking place in Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province from June 13 to 22.

The tournament is being held at the Sports Stadium in Vũng Tàu City and is jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Việt Nam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Việt Nam Petanque Federation.

A total of 201 athletes from 17 provinces, cities, and sectors — including Hà Nội, HCM City, Sóc Trăng, Đồng Tháp, Trà Vinh, and host Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu — are taking part in the event.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, the first matches got underway in a vibrant and competitive atmosphere.

Athletes are competing in two age categories: juniors (11–16 years old) and youth (17–20 years old).

Competition events include men’s and women’s singles, doubles, triples, as well as technical shooting for men, women, and mixed pairs.

Đoàn Tuấn Anh, head of the Billiards & Snooker and Petanque Department at the Việt Nam Sports Administration, said the tournament not only provides a stage for young talent to showcase their skills, but also serves as a valuable scouting opportunity for the national team.

“This is not just a playground for young players to demonstrate their abilities. It is also a key chance for experts to discover and recruit outstanding athletes for the national team, as we prepare for upcoming regional and international competitions,” he said.

He also highlighted the sport’s increasing popularity and nationwide growth, as reflected in the diversity and number of participating delegations. — VNS