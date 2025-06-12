Vietnamese tennis team set sights on Davis Cup

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese tennis is determined to cultivate a new generation of talented young players ready to go up against tough teams on the world stage.

A major upcoming challenge is the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III, scheduled to take place in Bắc Ninh Province from July 14 to 19.

To build a competitive team, the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) is currently hosting a selection competition aimed at identifying the best players for the Davis Cup line-up.

As emphasised by VTF leaders, this initiative seeks to ensure transparency and objectivity while prioritising the highest professional standards. The goal is not only to rejuvenate the team but also to secure a coveted spot in the Davis Cup Group II, all while assessing the current quality of the nation's athletes.

Head coach Nguyễn Phi Anh Vũ expressed enthusiasm about the selection tournament, calling it a pivotal step in fostering the next generation of Vietnamese tennis.

"This is an opportunity for young players to shine," he said. "We want them to compete with confidence, free from pressure, while showcasing their skills. The talent among these young athletes is comparable to that of our top players, like Lý Hoàng Nam and Trịnh Linh Giang."

The upcoming Davis Cup Group III will feature nine teams, including powerhouses like Thailand and Indonesia, as well as Cambodia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and hosts Việt Nam.

According to tournament regulations, the top two teams from each group, along with one playoff winner from the second-placed teams, will advance to the Davis Cup Group II playoffs. Teams finishing at the bottom will be relegated to Group IV.

Coach Vũ recognises the strength of competitors like Thailand and Indonesia, setting clear expectations for the Vietnamese team: "Our immediate goal is to maintain our ranking while competing fiercely for a spot in the playoff for Group II."

Following the Davis Cup, the coaching staff will evaluate player performances during the national championship and the Pro Tour 1 and 2 tournaments to finalise the team for the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

With a focus on rejuvenation, it’s likely that the Vietnamese tennis team will enter the SEA Games with a fresh roster, stepping away from reliance on veteran players. — VNS