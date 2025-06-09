Việt Nam to bring home a win over Malaysia

Football

HÀ NỘI — Despite many challenges, coach Kim Sang-sik and his Việt Nam side are confident of a win in the Asian Cup 2027 qualification game against Malaysia on June 10 in Kuala Lumpur.

"It is an important and difficult match for us. Vietnamese players need to bring into play their strong points and compete with the highest team spirit to earn points from Malaysia," Kim said in a press briefing on June 9.

The South Korean coach said he didn't have much information about the hosts' new line-up after they 'imported' many foreign players. It led to a difficulty for his coaching board to evaluate their rival and build plans for the match.

However, Kim, who guided the ASEAN All-Star team to a 1-0 win over Manchester United of the Premier League earlier this month, confirmed that his squad had had the best preparation, forming good techniques and mentality.

Captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh said he felt the heat of the match and heavy pressure from the local supporters since the team's first steps in Malaysia three days ago.

However, Vietnamese players were alerted in all situations during their game.

"Malaysia is now much different than in the past, from the head coach to the players. They are a team of naturalised players with very good quality," said Mạnh.

"It will be a big challenge, but we always have our own goals and determination, so we will play with our best".

The defender refused to predict tomorrow's match result but said his team must maintain the highest concentration for the match.

Malaysia coach Peter Cklamovski said he focused on building a strong team. There were many new members in the team and they needed time to interact with each other.

Cklamovski praised the Vietnamese players for their good technique, stable mentality and high determination, but said Malaysia promised to make it a competitive match.

“This match against Việt Nam is vital. We’ve prepared thoroughly, and the players are eager to perform at Bukit Jalil and make the nation proud. Despite negative social media chatter, the team remains unaffected and focused. I’m pleased with how willing the players are to follow my vision,” Cklamovski said.

“We aim to win every match. Malaysia hasn’t beaten Vietnam in 11 years. But instead of fear, we see that as a challenge. I want the players to seize this moment and make history.”

The match kicks off at 8pm at the Bukit Jalil and will be live aired on VTV channels.

In another match of Group F, Laos will entertain Nepal in the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

Currently, Việt Nam are on top of the ranking table, following by Malaysia, Laos and Nepal. Only leading team of the group can qualify for the next stage. — VNS