Heat overpower Wings in the derby

HCM CITY — The defending champions Saigon Heat made a dominant return with an 88-69 win over Hồ Chí Minh City Wings in the highly anticipated derby clash at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

After a three-week break, Heat showcased their depth and energy, reasserting their top-tier status in the VBA season. Their starting line-up, boasting size and experience, capitalised on early fast breaks to take a 20-11 lead in the first quarter.

Despite the home court advantage, the Wings struggled to keep up. Head coach Argel Mendoza introduced new foreign signing Kobe Pableo Bryant in the sixth minute, who made an immediate impact with six points, trimming the deficit to 19-28 by the end of the quarter.

The second quarter saw Heat extend their lead steadily, thanks to a strong bench performance from Võ Kim Bản, Tim Waale and Lê Quang. While the Wings responded with four successful three-pointers — including two surprise long-range shots from centre Darius Kevonte Austin — Heat’s controlled tempo allowed them to maintain a comfortable 53-36 lead at half-time.

In the third quarter, Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, voted the top domestic player in the past two seasons, proved instrumental on defence. His efforts disrupted the Wings' offence, contributing to Heat’s 27-point advantage midway through the quarter. By the end of the third, the score stood at 67-45, with Heat dominating the paint and controlling the rhythm.

The Wings mounted a short-lived comeback in the fourth quarter, spearheaded by James Martinez. The Filipino guard assisted Austin for a powerful dunk that cut the lead to 63-75 with four minutes remaining.

However, coach David Grice quickly called a timeout and brought back veteran guard Dư Minh An. His return steadied the game, as he notched three assists and a steal, sealing the Heat’s comprehensive 88-69 victory.

Davon Dillard was named Player of the Game for his all-round performance, registering 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists — narrowly missing out on a triple-double.

“We had moments of lapses that allowed them to capitalise, but overall we executed what we trained for,” said Dillard. “With a proven system and the right focus, I’m confident Saigon Heat can defend our title this year.”

This third straight win consolidates Heat’s position at the top of the table. They led in all major statistics, including field goal percentage (51 per cent to 32 per cent), assists (26 to 11), and steals (10 to 7). The Wings, who were without star Trần Đăng Khoa, relied on the combined 38 points from Martinez and Austin. — VNS