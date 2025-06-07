The ascent of a table tennis champion

By Thanh Nga

For over a decade, the name Đinh Anh Hoàng has become synonymous with excellence in the Vietnamese table tennis community.

His journey is not just a story of natural talent, it’s a tale of relentless dedication, rigorous training and the mentorship of committed coaches.

Hoàng in May achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the gold medal in the men's singles at the 2025 Nhân Dân Newspaper National Table Tennis Championship.

In a thrilling final, he faced off against seasoned competitor Nguyễn Anh Tú. Hoàng's aggressive, quick-paced playing style kept Tú on the defensive, forcing him into a series of mistakes.

The match concluded with Hoàng dominating the scoreboard at 4-1, solidifying his status as a formidable player. This victory marked his first national singles title, a testament to his evolution as an athlete after years of hard work and perseverance.

Hoàng's triumph was not an isolated event; it completed a stunning hat-trick of gold medals at Việt Nam’s premier domestic tournament, where he also excelled in the men's doubles and team events. This achievement showcases the synergy of systematic training, strategic investment and his unwavering commitment to the sport.

A fortuitous beginning

Born in 2001 in Đắk Lắk Province, Hoàng’s introduction to table tennis was serendipitous. In 2009, while attending a youth tournament in Đà Nẵng, he caught the eye of coach Vũ Mạnh Cường, a former SEA Games champion.

Cường recognised Hoàng’s talent and competitive spirit and encouraged his family to allow him to train at the Hà Nội T&T training centre, which has nurtured many of Việt Nam's table tennis stars.

Within just a year, Hoàng began earning medals at national youth competitions. His rapid progress in skills and physical conditioning quickly established him as a key player for the Hà Nội T&T Club and eventually the national team.

Throughout his 10-plus years of training, Hoàng was not only taught technical skills but also the importance of mental fortitude, discipline and a professional lifestyle. Cường was instrumental in shaping these aspects.

“Cường is strict yet dedicated,” Hoàng said. “He instilled in me the importance of maintaining a stable mindset before each match, a lesson that has been invaluable in my career.”

A game-changing SEA Games

Hoàng's career took a significant turn during the 32nd SEA Games in 2023. Partnering with Trần Mai Ngọc, he secured a long-awaited gold medal in the mixed doubles event - an accomplishment that had eluded Vietnamese table tennis for 26 years. Their victory rejuvenated the sport in the country and marked a pivotal moment in Hoàng's career.

Following this success, the T&T Group, the sponsor of his team, invested in sending Hoàng and his teammates for training in China. This experience not only enhanced their technical skills but also bolstered their physical conditioning and competitive spirit.

The dividends of this investment were evident at the 2025 National Championship, where Hoàng won the men’s singles championship and contributed to his team’s success.

Hoàng's accomplishments are intertwined with an innovative sports development model that merges public resources with private enterprise.

The establishment of the T&T Police Club in 2024 has been a game-changer, enabling the club to achieve remarkable success, including three gold medals at the 2025 National Championship.

Coach Cường said: “The support from T&T has allowed the club to overcome many logistical and funding challenges. Athletes like Hoàng now have access to a more professional training environment.”

Hoàng embodies the potential of this cooperative model: a blend of corporate investment and the disciplined ethos of the public security sector. This synergy positions Vietnamese sports talents to compete at the continental level.

From a young boy in the highlands to a national champion, Hoàng has become a beacon of hope for Vietnamese table tennis. His success is the result of innate talent as well as relentless effort and strategic backing from socialised sports organisations.

Looking ahead, Hoàng represents the future of Vietnamese table tennis at the upcoming SEA Games and continental tournaments, while also serving as a role model for the younger generation of athletes.

Hoàng’s journey illustrates the importance of a nurturing environment, a clear direction, and the confidence needed to reach the pinnacle of success. As he continues to rise, he is poised to inspire many aspiring athletes to follow in his footsteps. VNS