Nha Trang hosts international beach volleyball tournament, a boost for sports tourism

NHA TRANG — The Nha Trang International Men’s and Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament, the Sanest, Sanvinest Khánh Hòa Cup 2025, opened at Phù Đổng Park Beach in Nha Trang City on Thursday.

Taking place from June 5 to 9, this year's tournament featured 32 men's and women's teams from six countries: Việt Nam, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. This is the first international sporting event organised by Khánh Hòa Province as part of the 2025 Sea Culture and Tourism Festival.

At the opening ceremony, Đinh Văn Thiệu, deputy head of the Khánh Hòa provincial administration, stated that the tournament not only elevates Việt Nam’s beach sports but also reaffirms Nha Trang’s status on the international sports tourism map.

The competition adheres strictly to the rules of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). The format includes group stages followed by direct elimination rounds over four to five days, utilising two main courts and one warm-up court.

In addition to the main prizes, the organising committee will present awards for 'Beach Volleyball Beauty' and 'Outstanding Referee Team' to the winners.

As part of the 2025 Sea Culture and Tourism Festival, the tournament aims to establish Nha Trang as an internationally recognised annual beach sports brand. It also contributes to the goal of developing Khánh Hòa into a regional hub for tourism, services and marine sports.

With its tropical climate and stunning beaches, Nha Trang is increasingly positioning itself as a premier destination for marine sports tourism in Southeast Asia, especially as the Sea Culture and Tourism Festival continues to attract significant interest from both domestic and international visitors. VNS