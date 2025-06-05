Over 200 archers compete in national youth archery championship

BÀ RIA - VŨNG TÀU — More than 200 young archers from 20 teams across the country are competing in the 2025 national youth archery championship in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

Taking place at Lam Sơn Stadium in Vũng Tàu City, the championship from June 4 to 11 is organised by the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Việt Nam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The tournament not only offers athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills but also contributes to the development of archery in the country.

It includes both individual and team categories, with diverse disciplines such as recurve and compound archery at distances ranging from 30 to 90 metres, depending on age group and competition format.

There are also mixed events such as men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and team relays.

Phan Trọng Quân, head of the Archery Division of the Việt Nam Sports Administration, said this championship plays a vital role in identifying and nurturing young talents for the future of Vietnamese archery.

It includes teams from strong archery units, and notably, this year marks the first time the U18 age group is officially included.

“With the highest number of youth participants to date, the championship reflects a strong commitment to developing a promising new generation of archers across the country,” he said.

The event not only gives young athletes a stage to demonstrate their potential, but also provides coaches an opportunity to discover new talents for the national team.

It serves as an evaluation of local youth training programmes, and allows young athletes to gain competition experience, hone their skills, and build confidence, forming a solid foundation for future international competitions.

Coach Nguyễn Tường Vy, head of Vĩnh Long Province’s youth archery team, said before the event, her team provided training in tactics, archery techniques, and mental preparation.

“We aim to achieve the best possible results in the U18 category. The rest of our athletes are also striving to earn the best achievements for the province.”

Archer Dương Hoàng Vinh, a member of the national youth team and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province team, said prior to the tournament, he underwent intensive training both locally and at the National Sports Training Centre.

“My goal is to bring home the highest medal for Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.”

With the strong growth of archery across the country, this year’s tournament promises to deliver exciting matches.

Organisers are working hard to improve the quality of the event, ensuring optimal conditions for athletes to compete at their best and earn outstanding achievements for their teams. — VNS