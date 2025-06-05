Vietnamese shooters to compete in ISSF World Cup Munich

HÀ NỘI — Two leading members of the Vietnamese pistol team will compete in the ISSF World Cup Munich 2025, which is being hosted by Germany on June 6.

Phạm Quang Huy and Trịnh Thu Vinh will each participate in three events at the tournament.

Vinh will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, the 25m sport pistol, and the mixed team event for the 10m air pistol. Huy will participate in the men’s 10m air pistol, the 25m rapid fire pistol, and the mixed team event for the 10m air pistol.

The ISSF World Cup 2025 will feature 653 competitors from 73 countries and territories.

Vinh ranked fourth in the 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both Vinh and Huy won the gold medal in the 10m mixed team pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship last year. VNS