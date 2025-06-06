Politics & Law
Home Sports

Golfers tee up for national championship titles

June 06, 2025 - 20:59
The Vietnam Amateur Open (VAO) 2025 and Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open (VLAO) 2025, two most wanted tournaments of the Vietnam Amateur Series of the year, will be organised in Lâm Đồng Province.

Golf

Dalat Palace Golf Club will host the VAO 2025, VLAO 2025 and VJO 2025 from June 11-19. Photos of Vietnam Amateur Series

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Amateur Open (VAO) 2025 and Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open (VLAO) 2025, two of the most imports golf tournaments of the year, will take place in Lâm Đồng Province.

Known as the Nam Á Bank Cups, the men's event will be from June 11-14 while the women's competition will be played on June 11-13 at the Dalat Palace Golf Club.

It is expected that 120 male and 40 female players will take part in the event.

Golfers will compete in stroke play format over four rounds of 18 holes. A cut will be made after the 36th hole leaving 50 men and 20 women, to vie for the titles.

The winners will receive the championship trophies and be exempted from entry fees for the following year.

Last year, national No 1 Nguyễn Anh Minh and Đoàn Xuân Khuê Minh lifted the men's and women's trophies.

Nguyễn Anh Minh won VAP 2024 at the age 17.

The Vietnam Junior Open (VJO) 2025, also part of the series, will be held later on June 17-19

This year a mascot named Eagle, representing the rise of Vietnamese golf, will appear for the first time at the tournament. It contributes to building an increasingly professional image of the tournament.

The mascot will not only appear at VAO and VLAO but also accompany many other major tournaments of Vietnamese golf in the future, inspiring people and encouraging players to practise golf.

The two senior tournaments will also feature coaches observing to select players for the national teams who will take part in the 33rd SEA Games later this year in Thailand.

Two strongest players of the VAO and VLAO will earn their automatic slots while the rest will be picked by the coaching board.

All matches will be live broadcast on Vietnam Amateur Series' fanpage with live score and information updated on app vHandicap. _ VNS

