Nearly 400 youths compete in national xiangqi championship

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Nearly 400 young players nationwide are competing in the 2025 national xiangqi (Chinese chess) championship in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province from June 5 to 12.

The championship, co-organised by the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Việt Nam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially started in Vũng Tàu City on June 5.

It offers a competitive platform for young players to showcase their skills, and an opportunity to develop and elevate the standard of xiangqi nationwide.

The tournament brings together players from 11 provinces and cities across the country.

The players compete in five main categories: Standard Xiangqi, Rapid, Blitz, Bullet and Traditional Xiangqi. Notably, the Rapid and Bullet formats have been introduced for the first time this year.

They are divided into eight age groups (6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20) and will vie for medals in individual and team events.

Ngô Thịnh Hường, general secretary of the Việt Nam Xiangqi Federation, said the championship is not only a competition but also a valuable opportunity for young players to learn, train and sharpen their skills.

“The event plays a crucial role in promoting school activities, nurturing the next generation of national team members and laying the groundwork for young talents to compete internationally,” Hường said.

This year's edition marks a milestone, with increased participation and several new features including the two new categories.

The federation and the the Việt Nam Sports Administration have expanded the competition’s scope, attracting more players from across the country.

Beyond the teams' efforts, local authorities are also actively supporting the development of mind sports in schools through favourable policies.

This helps students gain greater access to intellectual games such as chess, xiangqi and Go.

Currently, the education and sports sectors are focusing on the comprehensive development of young people from an early age, contributing to the growing school sports movement.

Organisers expect to spread to more localities nationwide in the near future.

Following the opening ceremony, players entered the first day of competition with preliminary round matches. — VNS