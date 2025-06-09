Việt Nam to strengthen relationship with South Korean esports partner

Esports

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Recreational And Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) to promote their cooperation during the KeSPA Global Esports Forum 2025 in South Korea.

Under the deal, the two sides aim to professionalise esports and improve the performance of national teams through the application of science and technology in management and training.

VIRESA Chairman Đỗ Việt Hùng said that the partnership is focused on the exchange, education and training of talented players, the organisation of specialised training programmes as well as entertainment exchange activities between the two associations through esports.

“South Korea is one of the strongest teams in the esports community, with high results in competitions. We believe that with their experience, they have the ability to help Vietnamese esports reach our target," Hùng said.

VIRESA and KeSPA have previously signed a cooperation agreement to help build the potential and strengths of both sides to reach international professional standards in 2021. Over the past four years, Việt Nam and South Korea have held many joint activities, including forums and friendly events.

The MoU signed over the weekend in Seoul was considered in important step to help Việt Nam's esports team boost their results in the next few international tournaments, including the Asia Youth Games in October, the 33rd SEA Games in December, the 20th Asian Games in 2026 and the Olympic Esports Games in 2027.

Attending the forum's panel discussion, Chairman Hùng, who took part in organising esports at the 31st and 32nd SEA Games, shared insights from a Public Sector Organiser on the requirements for winning an esports title.

This year's forum focused on sustainable development in esports, international standardisation and advanced operating models in South Korea. It was an opportunity for policymakers, international organisations, national federations and business representatives to discuss practical strategies for shaping the future of the global esports industry. — VNS