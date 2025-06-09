Việt Nam have AFF U19 title in their sights

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have set the bar high for in the 2025 ASEAN U19 Girl's Championship which will be began on June 9 in HCM City.

Việt Nam are in Group A with Myanmar, Laos and Timor Leste. Group B features Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Malaysia.

Attending a press conference prior to the tournament, coach Okiyama Masahiko said in addition to the trophy he expected the win would be a milestone for Việt Nam to prepare for better future.

"The championship is a key point as we are heading to the AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup qualification in August. We will try our best to win every single match with the goal of taking the title," the Japanese coach said.

"I hope that this tournament will not only help players to sharpen their skills and competitive mind but also push the development of the regional women's football. To reach the continental arena ASEAN federation must support youth football stronger in addition to improve its professionalism."

Masahiko said he has not much information about Myanmar, Việt Nam's first opponent, although he is confident his team can adapt on the pitch and come away with an opening win.

“This is a team with high-quality players who learn fast and are full of ambition. They are potential and able to win this event," said Masahiko.

Myanmar coach Thet Thet Win said her players had not much time to train but they came to Việt Nam with high determination.

“An opening match against the hosts would be difficult but we will play with everything we have and expect positive result," she said.

Phonethip Sengman of Laos said she hoped her young players would gain experience, looking towards to a better future and well serving the national squad.

Coach Emral Bin Bustam from Timor Leste identified the HCM City tournament as important, giving his players opportunities to sharpen their skills and gain expereience. Every game would be a good lesson for the whole team.

Two best teams of each group will qualify to the semi-finals on June 16. The final is scheduled on June 18. — VNS