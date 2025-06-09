Foreign crew members, fishermen rescued at sea

HÀ NỘI - Border guards in Cà Mau and Quảng Ninh provinces have successfully rescued eight foreign crew members and four Vietnamese fishermen in separate maritime emergencies.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Commander of the Khánh Hội Border Post under the Cà Mau Provincial Border Guard Command, said his unit had provided timely assistance to seven Thai nationals and one Cambodian crew member. The individuals were rescued, given humanitarian care, and had their health stabilised following a sea incident.

At 3pm on Sunday, the Khánh Hoi Border Post received a report from local fishermen who had spotted eight non-Vietnamese individuals (six men and two women) signaling for help while adrift on a makeshift raft approximately 70 nautical miles southeast of Hòn Khoai Island, within Vietnamese waters.

In response, the border guards mobilised local vessels to carry out the rescue. Upon bringing the crew members ashore, authorities provided food, medical attention, and followed all legal procedures for foreign nationals in distress.

Initial investigations revealed that the group originally included nine people (seven men and two women). One male crew member went missing when their vessel capsized at sea, prompting the remaining eight to construct a raft and drift into Vietnamese waters. All survivors are now in stable condition.

In a separate incident, at 11:46am on Monday, the Thanh Lân Border Post on Cô Tô Island, Quảng Ninh Province received a distress call reporting a fishing vessel in trouble about one nautical mile offshore, carrying four crew members.

A rescue team of six officers was immediately dispatched to the scene and successfully saved all four individuals aboard the fishing vessel TH 90111-TS, owned by Đỗ Xuân Bình from Hải Thanh Ward, Nghi Sơn Town, Thanh Hóa Province.

The boat’s owner reported that the vessel had struck an underwater rock, causing seawater to flood the engine room during navigation.

Local authorities have since conducted medical checks and confirmed that the rescued crew members are in good health. VNA/VNS