Society

Final round of Vietnam Robocon 2025 kicked off with 32 participating teams

June 09, 2025 - 10:11
The organisers hope the competition will help shape a generation of exceptional engineers who will make significant contributions to Việt Nam’s scientific and technological progress in this era of transformation.
The final round of Robocon 2025 runs through to June 13. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — The final round of the Vietnam Robot Innovation Contest – Robocon 2025 officially commenced in the evening of Sunday at the Ninh Bình provincial Gymnasium, featuring 32 teams representing universities, academies, and technical colleges from across the country.

Co-organised by Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Ninh Bình Provincial People's Committee, this year’s competition is being held in the context that Việt Nam is implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, which outlines a breakthrough strategy for the advancement of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đinh Đắc Vinh, Deputy General Director of VTV and Head of the Organising Committee, praised the participating teams as technological “warriors” who successfully advanced through a highly competitive qualifying round.

Robocon provides a practical environment where students can gradually master core technologies, contributing to the development of an elite workforce in the field, he said.

The Robocon 2025 theme, "Basketball Warriors", requires the teams to design robots capable of real-time opposition and team coordination, mirroring a live sports match.

The organisers hope the competition will help shape a generation of exceptional engineers who will make significant contributions to Việt Nam’s scientific and technological progress in this era of transformation.

The winning team from this final round will represent Việt Nam at the ABU Robocon 2025 competition, scheduled to be held in Mongolia in August.

The final round will run through to June 13. — VNS

Society

PM calls for stronger solidarity among OVs in Estonia

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the Vietnamese community in Estonia to remain united, preserve their cultural heritage, and contribute to Việt Nam–Estonia ties during a meeting with embassy staff and overseas Vietnamese.

