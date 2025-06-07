PM calls for stronger solidarity among OVs in Estonia

TALLINN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the Vietnamese community in Estonia to uphold solidarity, preserve cultural traditions, and help promote trade and investment ties between the two countries to contribute to bilateral relations.

He made the remark while meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Estonia and Finland and representatives of the Vietnamese people in Estonia on June 7, part of his official trip to the Baltic country.

Conveying greetings and best wishes from the Party and State leaders to the overseas Vietnamese (OVs), PM Chính expressed his pride in the community, which, though small in number, remains united, makes contributions to the homeland, complies with local laws, and nurtures the Việt Nam–Estonia friendship.

With the principle of leaving no one behind and considering OVs as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, the Government leader affirmed that even if there is only one Vietnamese citizen abroad, the Party and State will find every appropriate and effective way to care for that person’s life.

Briefing the community of the homeland's development as well as strategic orientations and solutions being put in place, PM Chính stated that after nearly four decades of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has never had such a fortune, potential, position, and international prestige as it does today, and it stands ready to step into a new development period – that of the nation’s rise.

He stressed that the Party and State always value the insights and proposals of OVs, which have been incorporated into several draft laws such as the laws on identity, housing and land. The Government is proposing that the National Assembly revise the Law on Nationality.

The PM noted that during his historic visit, he and Estonian leaders engaged in open, frank, and substantive discussions. Both sides gained better mutual understanding and shared experiences in national construction, protection, and development, particularly in building digital society, digital government, digital citizens, and digital economy which form Estonia's soft power.

With strong commitment to bolstering political – diplomatic cooperation, high-level mutual visits, and cooperation in science – technology and innovation, the two sides inked several memoranda of understanding on the areas, he said, adding that leaders of both countries also concurred in promoting collaboration across economy, trade and investment, strengthening two economies’ connectivity, boosting people-to-people exchanges, and capitalising on the complementary strengths and advantages.

Lauding the Vietnamese Embassy in Finland and Estonia for its contributions to the Việt Nam–Estonia relations and care for the Vietnamese community in Estonia, PM Chính requested the embassy to firmly grasp the situation and make proposals to the Party and State while helping to further promote bilateral relations. The embassy should effectively implement the agreements reached by the countries' leaders and work to connect businesses and peoples of both countries.

According to Ambassador Phạm Thị Thanh Bình, the Vietnamese community in Estonia is small with around 50 people, primarily intellectuals, students, and traders. Việt Nam has over 200 e-residents and 45 e-businesses registered in Estonia.

Earlier the same morning, PM Chính and his spouse visited the family of Nguyễn Việt Thắng, owner of Pho Bar – a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Tallinn. Now in its third generation in Estonia, the family maintains a strong Vietnamese identity. The children and grandchildren are fluent in Vietnamese and frequently travel to Việt Nam. The restaurant features chefs from Việt Nam and is expanding to Finland.

PM Chính said he hopes that Thắng will continue expanding his business and supporting young immigrants with legal knowledge, culture, and life and business experience, helping to popularise the Vietnamese culture and strengthen the Việt Nam–Estonia relations.

In the afternoon, PM Chính and the delegation left Tallinn for France to attend the 3rd UN Ocean Conference and bilateral activities there from June 7 to 11 at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron. — VNS