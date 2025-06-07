Bắc Giang students encouraged to be creative and apply IT skills in real life

BẮC GIANG – The Bắc Giang Provincial Youth Union has recently coordinated with the provincial departments of Education and Training and Science and Technology to organise the 28th Bắc Giang Provincial Young Informatics Contest 2025.

The event aims to ignite passion, foster creativity and create opportunities for students to access and apply information technology knowledge and skills in real-life contexts.

The contest attracted 215 contestants from educational institutions across the province.

Participants competed in two categories: a knowledge test and a creative software development challenge.

The knowledge test involved 184 contestants divided into four groups: Group A (primary level), Group B (lower secondary), Group C1 (upper secondary – specialised schools) and Group C2 (upper secondary – non-specialised schools).

In this round, contestants competed on the platform www.tinhoctre.vn, demonstrating programming skills and using programming languages to solve age-appropriate problems and algorithms.

The creative software development round featured 31 contestants with 16 entries, divided into three groups: Group D1 (primary level), where contestants developed themed creative projects and submitted their products with live presentations; Group D2 (lower secondary); and Group D3 (upper secondary), both of which competed in person.

A notable addition to this year’s contest was the inclusion of upper secondary students from vocational secondary schools and colleges.

The creative software category was also expanded to include three separate groups.

At the end of the contest, the organising committee awarded seven first prizes, seven second prizes, 13 third prizes and 37 encouragement prizes to outstanding contestants.

The top performers were selected and trained to form the provincial team representing Bắc Giang in the 31st National Young Informatics Contest. The regional round will be held in Hà Nội on June 29, followed by the final round in Huế from July 30 to August 1.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial Youth Union Hoàng Văn Quân said that IT is an indispensable subject, tool and medium across all areas of life. From education, healthcare and agriculture to production, business and entertainment, every activity involves and benefits from information technology.

Advancing the application of science, technology and digital transformation helps enhance national competitiveness, optimise resources and create breakthroughs across all sectors, Quân said.

The remarkable development of AI is opening new horizons with vast potential applications. AI is not only transforming the way people work and learn, but is also profoundly impacting all aspects of social life, he said.

Equipping young people with IT knowledge and the skills to master technology and understand AI are key to helping them seize opportunities, face challenges and contribute to national development in the digital age, he added. VNS