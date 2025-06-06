Taiwanese woman saved in Việt Nam after severe pregnancy complication

HCM CITY — Vietnamese emergency responders and doctors have successfully saved the life of a 32-year-old Taiwanese woman and her unborn baby after she suffered severe preeclampsia and heavy bleeding during her 26th week of pregnancy.

The woman, identified as L.Y.C., living in HCM City's District 10, called the 115 Emergency Centre on Tuesday after experiencing sudden and heavy vaginal bleeding.

Medical staff identified the situation as a critical obstetric emergency. A rapid-response team was dispatched within three minutes and reached the patient just 10 minutes later.

Upon arrival, they found her with dangerously high blood pressure (190/100 mmHg), a rapid heart rate (134 bpm), and continuous bleeding. She was treated for high-risk preeclampsia on-site and transferred to Hùng Vương Hospital.

"Through history taking and examination, we identified a case of severe preeclampsia on top of chronic hypertension, along with heavy vaginal bleeding. This posed an immediate life-threatening risk to both mother and fetus," said Doctor Hà Trung Đạo, who led the emergency intervention.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with severe preeclampsia and advanced placental abruption. An emergency C-section was performed, and a 720-gram baby was delivered safely five minutes later.

The newborn is now receiving intensive care in the neonatal ICU. The mother’s condition stabilised three days after surgery.

Doctor Nguyễn Duy Long, Director of the 115 Emergency Centre, emphasised that severe preeclampsia is a dangerous obstetric condition that can escalate rapidly without timely intervention.

"This case highlights the importance of pre-hospital emergency care. Fast coordination between emergency services and the hospital significantly improved survival chances and reduced complications," Long said. — VNS