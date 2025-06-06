Over 100,000 students register for Hà Nội's 10th-grade entrance exam

HÀ NỘI — More than 100,000 students in Hà Nội completed their registration procedures on Thursday morning for the city’s 10th-grade entrance exam for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The exam is scheduled to take place on June 7 and 8.

This marks the first year the exam will be conducted under the 2018 General Education Curriculum, with candidates required to take three subjects: Mathematics, Literature, and a Foreign Language.

The city has arranged 201 exam sites with over 4,400 rooms and mobilised more than 16,000 teachers and staff, according to Trần Thế Cương, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training.

During registration, students were required to present their exam notice or valid ID. They were also briefed on exam rules, procedures, and proper answer sheet formatting to ensure a smooth testing process.

This year, new regulations prohibit items such as geographical atlases, periodic tables, and solubility charts. Students are only permitted to bring essential tools, including pens, rulers, and calculators without text-editing functions. Mobile phones and all electronic devices are strictly banned, even in waiting areas.

Candidates are reminded to carefully check their exam papers within the first five minutes and report any issues immediately. In the event of forgotten items or missing documents, students must inform exam supervisors rather than leave the exam site on their own.

Education authorities have advised students to stay calm, get enough rest, and avoid last-minute stress. Parents are encouraged to support their children without adding pressure and ensure they arrive at the correct exam site on time. — VNS