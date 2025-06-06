Motorcycle emission testing will not automatically ban old vehicles

HÀ NỘI – Motorbikes and scooters will have to undergo periodic emission testing from July 1, 2027, as per the draft National Technical Regulation on emissions from cars, motorbikes and scooters.

According to the draft, old vehicles are not automatically banned.

Emission testing is one of the essential solutions to curb the release of harmful gases and particles from the exhausts of millions of vehicles contributing to reducing air pollution in big cities, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The policy is also expected to promote the elimination of old, dilapidated motorbikes with high emissions.

As for old vehicles that still meet level 2 emission standards, even though they have been used for many years, they can still circulate in the inner city.

According to Deputy Director of the Environment Department Lê Hoài Nam, about 70 million motorbikes and scooters are in use nationwide.

With the large number of vehicles, application of strict exhaust emission standards will significantly impact air quality, especially in big cities, Nam said.

To implement the provisions of the Law on Environmental Protection 2020 and strengthen the control of urban air pollution and complete the system of National Technical Regulations on vehicle emissions, the department was tasked with drafting a Circular regulating National Technical Regulations on automobile and motorbike emissions and a roadmap for applying the new regulations.

In line with that, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment drafted a decision on the roadmap for applying National Technical Regulations on emissions from motorbikes and mopeds to submit to the Government.

However, policies need to be carefully formulated with a clear roadmap and high consensus because almost every household now owns a motorbike, Nam said.

This is a consistent viewpoint in the policy drafting process, aim at avoiding public backlash and improving compliance and implementation efficiency, he added.

According to the draft, the time to start implementing emission inspection of motorbikes and mopeds is from July 1, 2027, for Hà Nội and HCM City; from July 1, 2028, for major provinces and other centrally run cities; and from July 1, 2030, for all other localities.

Depending on the availability of the supporting systems, these provinces and cities may stipulate an earlier application deadline.

Specifically from January 1, 2030, all cars, motorbikes and scooters participating in traffic in Hà Nội and HCM City must meet emission standards of level 2 or higher.

Vehicles that do not meet the requirements will be banned from circulating in the inner city.

The Registration Department said that the inspection of motorbike emissions not only aims to reduce air pollution but is also an important step in the process of modernising the urban transport system.

The policy will promote the elimination of old, high-emission motorbikes, increase demand for vehicle innovation and electric vehicle adoption, and raise public awareness of environmental protection, especially in large cities.

Currently, Việt Nam Register is working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to develop a plan for emission inspection for motorbikes and scooters - a group of vehicles that have not been subject to emission control for a long time.

The Environment Department also said that the draft National Technical Regulation on motor vehicle emissions is still being finalized. The Department is widely consulting with relevant parties before submitting it to competent authorities for official issuance. VNS