HCM City seeks special mechanisms to attract investors for Cần Giờ port

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has proposed special mechanisms to attract and retain strategic investors for the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port project, as part of the efforts to position the city as a key regional logistics and seaport hub.

The People’s Committee has requested approval of the municipal Party Committee to continue implementing the project and committed to working closely with relevant ministries and central agencies to complete all required investment procedures.

A key recommendation was for the municipal Party Committee to issue policy guidance on special mechanisms to support long-term strategic investors, particularly the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) – the world’s largest shipping company.

Proposed incentives include enhanced transport and logistics infrastructure, warehousing support, streamlined administrative procedures and preferential policies to attract logistics service providers.

The municipal People’s Committee also plans to direct relevant departments to synchronise and update planning frameworks – including marine spatial planning, land use, transport and environmental management – to provide a legal basis for land and water surface allocation and investment licensing.

Approved in principle by the Prime Minister, under Decision No. 148/QĐ-TTg dated January 16, 2025, the port project spans around 571 hectares, with a minimum investment of VNĐ50 trillion (over US$2 billion) and a 50-year operational term. It was jointly proposed by Saigon Port JSC and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A., a subsidiary of MSC Group.

Designed to accommodate vessels of up to 250,000 tonnes (24,000 TEUs), the port is expected to handle up to 16.9 million TEUs annually by 2045.

In recent months, the People’s Committee has conducted field surveys, carried out expert consultations and workshops, receiving strong consensus from central ministries and southeast region provinces. The project has been incorporated into key national and regional development plans, including the National Master Plan, the master plan for Việt Nam’s seaport system and HCM City’s overall development strategy.

Seen as a strategic priority under Việt Nam’s national maritime economic development policy, the Cần Giờ Port is expected to significantly boost foreign investment and help establish Việt Nam as a regional and global transshipment hub. — VNS